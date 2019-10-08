Hollywood star Dougray Scott backs MS £100m fundraiser

Fife’s very own Hollywood star Dougray Scott has given his backing to the Multiple Sclerosis Society’s £100 million fundraising appeal.

The ‘Mission: Impossible 2’ and ‘My Week with Marilyn’ star, who hails from Glenrothes, is backing the charity’s ‘Stop MS’ appeal, recording a voiceover for the televised advert launching their campaign.

It launched the major appeal on Tuesday to raise funds over a ten year period to accelerate new research and stop MS.

Dougray said: “I’m delighted to be playing a part in the landmark Stop MS appeal for the MS Society.

“Scotland has one of the highest rates of MS in the world and it’s great to be the voice of the launch advert, highlighting the message that the condition can be stopped and a future where nobody needs to worry about MS getting worse is in sight.

“The progress that’s been seen in MS research in a relatively short time-frame is hugely encouraging and this campaign’s bold aim could make an untold difference to thousands of people across the country.”

More than 11,000 people are living with MS with in Scotland, meaning the condition is more prevalent here than almost any other country in the world. The condition damages nerves in the body and makes it harder to do everyday things like walk, talk, eat and think.

Today, a huge number of people with MS don’t have any treatment, but, with the backing of leading scientists, the MS Society believes it can expect to see a range of treatments for everyone in late stage trials by as early as 2025.

Morna Simpkins, sirector of MS Society Scotland, said: “We’re delighted that our campaign has kicked off with one of Scotland’s best known voices behind it.

“The worldwide MS community is coming together to help us achieve our ambitious goal to stop MS and to have Dougray as part of that is absolutely fantastic.

“Research has got us to a critical point, and we can see a future where nobody needs to worry about MS getting worse. That means not living in fear you’ll be reliant on a wheelchair, or one day lose your independence entirely.

“We’re proud that Scotland is a world leader in MS research and this appeal will ensure we are able to keep pushing the boundaries for the more than 11,000 people in this country affected by the condition.”

Money raised will enable new projects, fund critical infrastructure, and deliver a first-of-its-kind MS clinical trials platform, currently being developed by leading clinicians and scientists bought together by the MS Society.

This innovative trial will allow researchers to test many potential drugs simultaneously, saving time and money, and delivering new treatments to everyone living with MS more quickly. This has never been done before in neurology and, once funded, could finally begin to address the major unmet need in MS treatment.

To donate to the Stop MS Appeal or for more information go HERE mssociety.org.uk/stop or text FUTURE6 to 70800 to donate £5.