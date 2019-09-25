Hollywood star set for golf in Fife after car crash reports

Actor Bill Murray is set to tee off in the Alfred Dunhill Links golf championship in St Andrews after being at the centre of a car-crash mystery.

The Ghostbusters star was reported to have been in a vehicle involved in a minor four-car shunt in Greyfriars Gardens in the town.

But organisers of the celebrity pro-am competition confirmed it had been used to take him into town – but said he wasn’t in the car at the time.

Co-incidentally, Murray was seen on the course with a bandage on his right hand.

Roger Kelly, head of communications for the Alfred Dunhill Links, said: “A car that had taken Bill Murray into St Andrews was in a minor accident. Nobody was hurt.

“Bill was not in the car at the time of the collision, he was not injured, and he will be playing in the championship.”

Police Scotland confirmed that four vehicles, including one belonging to Fife Council, had been involved in the incident.

Murray is one of a string of big names slated to take part in this year’s Dunhill.

He is due to play on Thursday with group which includes Matthew Goode from Downton Abbey, and pop star Justin Timberlake.