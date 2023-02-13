Holocaust education award for Kirkcaldy High School

It was one of 11 schools from across Scotland to be invited to Holyrood for the special presentation by Vision Schools Scotland, a partnership between University of the West of Scotland and the Holocaust Educational Trust.

KHS was awarded level one status, which is valid for three years.

A Vision School is one committed to the view that learning about the Holocaust is a vital part of young people’s education. To receive the award, schools must demonstrate their existing commitment to the importance of Holocaust education and to developing teacher knowledge to ensure continued expertise in this subject matter.

Kirkcaldy High School at the Visions Schools Award ceremony at the Scottish Parliament (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

The celebratory event at the Scottish Parliament was hosted by MSPs Jackie Baillie and Jackson Carlaw.

Ms Baillie said: “Vision Schools Scotland is a brilliant initiative that educates future generations about the horrors of the Holocaust in order to ensure that it never happens again. The programme has gone from strength to strength over the years and plays an important role in school-based Holocaust education.”

Guest speakers included the Shirley-Anne Somerville, Fife MSP and Cabinet Secretary for education, plus journalist and author, Chitra Ramaswamy, whose book Homelands- the History of a Friendship tells of the author’s friendship with Holocaust survivor, Henry Wuga MBE.