Holyrood Dog of the Year: Fife MSP's loyal companion Buster is top dog at parliament

Buster and Kirkcaldy MSP David Torrance have won the Holyrood Dog of the Year title. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

The Golden Retriever impressed the judges with his loveable character as well as his strong bond with Kirkcaldy MSP David Torrance, who entered the event with him.

Buster showed dogged determination as he battled it out to defeat ten ‘paw-litical’ opponents at the fifth Holyrood Dog of the Year competition, organised by The Kennel Club and Dogs Trust.

The MSPs entering the competition campaigned hard, canvassing for votes from the public before meeting the judges to share their dog’s heroic deeds and acts of devotion.

With continued concern over the rising cost of living, this was the focus of this year’s competition, as well as the positive impact that dog ownership can have on our mental health.

The local SNP MSP said: “It feels absolutely fantastic to win. Buster’s made a huge difference to my life and now he’s been recognised for how good he is. We’ve entered every year since he was a pup, but he’s matured as he’s gone along so it’s great for him to win.

"Holyrood Dog of the Year is such an important event to highlight the work that The Kennel Club and Dogs Trust do, as well as raise awareness of dog issues, especially things like people being able to afford to care for their dogs because of the cost of living.”

Congratulating Mr Torrance and Buster, Mark Beazley, chief executive of The Kennel Club and one of the judges, said: “The bond between the pair was clear to see. There was strong competition from all of the MSPs and their dogs and we’d like to thank all those who took part.”

Owen Sharp, chief executive of Dogs Trust, added: “Many congratulations to Buster and David Torrance MSP on taking this year’s title due to their special relationship. As all dog owners know, there is nothing quite like the love, loyalty and devotion you experience when you welcome a dog into your family, and today’s event is all about celebrating the relationships we have with our amazing canine companions.”

Kura, a flat coated retriever, owned by Tess White, Scottish Conservative MSP for North East Scotland came second, while third place went to Oakley, a Dogs Trust rescue dog accompanied by Alison Johnstone, Presiding Officer and MSP for Lothian.