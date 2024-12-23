Hometown fundraising gig for Fife band Shambolics in aid of Kirkcaldy Foodbank

Shambolics play The Duchess in Kirkcaldy on Boxing Day to raise funds for Kirkcaldy Foodbank.

Fife band Shambolics are set to return to their hometown for a special fundraising gig on Boxing Day.

The four-piece, who formed in Kirkcaldy in 2018, will play their first hometown gig in five years at The Duchess on December 26 to raise money for Kirkcaldy Foodbank.

The band aim to raise over £1000 for the charity, which is under huge pressure to stay afloat and keep up with demand for its services.

Darren Forbes, founding member of Shambolics, said: “We wanted to do something meaningful for the community that raised us, and what better way than a gig for Kirkcaldy Foodbank.

"It’s going to be a big buzz – our first gig in our hometown Kirkcaldy in over five years and all for a good cause.”

This week’s local gig continues a tradition of support from the band for the local foodbank, as it will be their fifth fundraiser for the charity since 2019.

And the fundraiser marks the end of a busy year for Shambolics.

Among the highlights were the release of their debut album, Dreams, Schemes and Young Teams, in February; playing the OVO Hydro in Glasgow with Jamie Webster and a sell-out show at Dunfermline’s PJ Molloys last Saturday.

Although now living in Glasgow, the band – which had a change in line-up earlier this year – have not forgotten their Fife roots, returning regularly to the delight of fans.

Now their next date in the Kingdom will entertain while helping a local cause.

Kirkcaldy Foodbank distributed over 17,500 food parcels in 2023 – an average of 340 parcels per week – and it currently spends in excess of £20,000 on food per month to support those living in the local community who are struggling.

The Boxing Day event will also feature support acts MilkMaid Merchant, led by Shambolics’ sound engineer, and DayDrunk, fronted by their photographer.

For information on tickets for The Duchess gig click here