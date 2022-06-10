Staff at the Pink Saltire hive on the corner of Hill Street and Whytescauseway, Kirkcaldy, discovered the abuse written in red market pen across a window.

It happened at the start of Pride Month - and just weeks before the return of the hugely successful Fife Pride event in the Lang Toun on July 2.

There was widespread condemnation of the graffiti.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pink Saltire tweeted: “We won’t be intimidated.

“We wont be leaving.”

On Twitter, Councillor Judy Hamilton branded the graffiti “disgusting” while Penumbra Mental Health said it was “a reminder of why your work is so important.”

Pink Saltire's new centre in Kirkcaldy

Pink Saltire’s new Hive in the centre of Kirkcaldy will boast a cafe, recording studios, meeting rooms for community use, hot desks for hire and an exhibition space in the first phase.