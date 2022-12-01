They were among the VIPs at four graduation ceremonies held to celebrate the achievements of over 1000 students.

Benedetti and Armatrading both received Doctor of Music (DMus).

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Grammy award-winning violinist, from West Kilbride, is a renowned musician, and a dedicated, passionate ambassador and leader in music education.

Joan Armatrading and Nicola Benedetti at the graduation ceremonies in St Andrews

She was awarded her degree by University Principal and Vice-Chancellor Professor Dame Sally Mapstone at the fourth and final winter graduation ceremony in the town's Younger Hall.

Armatrading was also at the university to receive her honorary degree which recognised her outstanding career which spans five decades.

Advertisement Hide Ad

She is a three-times Grammy Award nominee, and received an Ivor Novello Award for Outstanding Contemporary Song Collection in 1996. Armatrading has released 20 studio albums.