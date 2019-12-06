Honour for St Andrews’ Clean and Green Team

The Clean & Green Team were recognised by the Royal Burgh of St Andrews Community Council at the annual Beating of the Retreat celebrations.

Callum McLeod, chair of community council, presented a framed certificate to the team – David Angus, Rory Hutcheson and Donovan DuPreez. The certificate read ‘in appreciation of all they do to maintain and improve the town, often beyond the call of duty, for our residents and visitors alike’.

Jane Kennedy, manager of BID St Andrews, said: “We are so proud of the team and the work they do, the cleanliness of the town was one of the biggest issued raised by businesses in the original BID survey. We are delighted to fund St Andrews Environmental Network to deliver this work on our behalf.”

Jane Kell, manager of network, said: “It is great to have the work recognised in this way, the work they do compliments the work carried out by Fife Council and has resulted in a much cleaner environment for all.”