Hopes for spring start for work to build new Anstruther RNLI lifeboat station

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Work to build a new RNLI lifeboat station in Anstruther is set to start soon.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Although there’s no confirmed date for the build to start yet, preparatory work is ongoing and it is hoped that work onsite will begin in the spring.

The boat hall in the town’s current lifeboat station is too small to house the new Shannon class lifeboat which arrived last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Expanding on the current site is not economically viable so following a consultation and planning process, it was agreed in 2020 that a new shed would be built at the opposite side of the East Basin car park and the old station would then be demolished to allow for car parking to be reinstated.

Work is due to begin soon on a new lifeboat station in Anstruther.

While construction is taking place, the East Basin car park – the long stay car park opposite the Scottish Fisheries Museum – and access to the harbour beach will be closed to the public.

A temporary park and ride car park has been built, near the town’s Co-operative Supermarket, in a bid to reduce the impact on businesses and services in the town. A bus will run daily, during peak times, to transfer visitors and locals from the car park to the harbour area throughout the day. The service is being provided by the RNLI at considerable expense for the charity.

The build is expected to take around 18 months to complete.

Stuart Hannell, regional estates manager for the RNLI said: “The new station is being built to house the cutting-edge Shannon class lifeboat. The Shannon’s superior speed and manoeuvrability will allow the RNLI crew to respond to emergencies more quickly, covering a larger stretch of coastline and offering greater protection to local fishermen, visitors, and seafarers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are delighted to see this project progressing. The new lifeboat station will be a game-changer for our dedicated volunteer crew, allowing us to reach those in need even more efficiently. We appreciate the community’s patience and support during the construction phase.”

Councillor Altany Craik, Fife Council spokesperson for finance, economy and strategic planning, said: “The new lifeboat station will mark a considerable investment by the RNLI in Fife and the East Neuk in particular. The state-of-the-art facility will not only enhance lifesaving capabilities but also ensure that Anstruther remains at the heart of maritime safety for generations to come.

“While we acknowledge there will be some short-term disruptions, we are working closely with the RNLI to keep the community informed and to mitigate any inconvenience.

“I know the local community will get behind this amazing project as the RNLI holds a very special place in their hearts. "

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Construction is set to begin soon and is expected to take approximately 18 months to complete. Residents and businesses can stay informed by visiting Fife Council’s website, where updates on traffic management and project developments will be posted regularly.