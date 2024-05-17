Horror-themed Blackheart Market set to take over Kirkcaldy shopping centre
The Blackheart Market will take place at the shopping centre on Saturday, May 18. The event is run by the same company behind the popular BGCP Comic Cons that has run regularly in the shopping centre in recent years.
Posting on Facebook, event organisers said: “Our markets will be free entry and will showcase the best roster of handpicked traders and creators that specialise in Horror, Goth and Alternative merchandise, crafts, art, and much more.”
Big Glasgow Comic Page have run a number of events in Kirkcaldy and further afield. The events have proved a boost for the town, and shopping centre, as it seeks to increase footfall.
Announcing the event, the Mercat Shopping Centre said: “Get ready for something spooky and spectacular! We're thrilled to announce that The Blackheart Market will be taking over the centre on 18th May.”
