Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Blackheart Market will take place at the shopping centre on Saturday, May 18. The event is run by the same company behind the popular BGCP Comic Cons that have run regularly in the shopping centre in recent years.

Posting on Facebook, event organisers said: “Our Markets will be free entry and will showcase the best roster of handpicked traders and creators that specialise in Horror, Goth and Alternative merchandise, crafts, art, and much more.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Big Glasgow Comic Page have run a number of events in Kirkcaldy and further afield. The events have proved a boost for the town, and shopping centre, as it seeks to increase footfall.

The Mercat Shopping Centre will host the horror-themed alternative market in May (Pic: Submitted)