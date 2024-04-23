Horror-themed market set to take over Kirkcaldy shopping centre

The Mercat Centre will host a unique market next month, with the horror themed event one of the first of its kind in Kirkcaldy.
By Callum McCormack
Published 23rd Apr 2024, 11:53 BST
The Blackheart Market will take place at the shopping centre on Saturday, May 18. The event is run by the same company behind the popular BGCP Comic Cons that have run regularly in the shopping centre in recent years.

Posting on Facebook, event organisers said: “Our Markets will be free entry and will showcase the best roster of handpicked traders and creators that specialise in Horror, Goth and Alternative merchandise, crafts, art, and much more.”

Big Glasgow Comic Page have run a number of events in Kirkcaldy and further afield. The events have proved a boost for the town, and shopping centre, as it seeks to increase footfall.

The Mercat Shopping Centre will host the horror-themed alternative market in May (Pic: Submitted)The Mercat Shopping Centre will host the horror-themed alternative market in May (Pic: Submitted)
Announcing the event, the Mercat Shopping Centre said: “Get ready for something spooky and spectacular! We're thrilled to announce that The Blackheart Market will be taking over the centre on 18th May.”

