Hot Chocolate singer records new album in Fife with Kirkcaldy gig to launch tour
Kennie Simon became lead vocalist with Hot Chocolate in 2010 - and continued to tour with them.
The band were massive stars in the 1970s, led by the late Errol Brown, scoring at least one hit single every year from 1970 to 1984. Regulars on Top Of The Pops, they became household name with hits such as ‘You Sexy Thing’ and ‘It Started With a Kiss’ among their 25 UK top 40 hits.
Renewed interest in the band came via the hit film The Full Monty in 1997, b y which time Greg Bannis had replaced Brown who had forged a solo career.
The mic was then passed to Simon in 2010 who is set to open his new Hot Chocolate tour with a gig at The Duchess in Kirkcaldy on November 14.
He has also been recording brand new tunes in the studio this month at Substation Recording Studios in Rosyth, set to debut in 2026 with some singles set to release as early as this year.
The tour will feature all the classic hits as well as new material.