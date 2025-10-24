Hot Chocolate singer records new album in Fife with Kirkcaldy gig to launch tour

A singer who once fronted one of the biggest names in pop music is recording a new album in Fife - and set for a live show at a Kirkcaldy venue.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kennie Simon became lead vocalist with Hot Chocolate in 2010 - and continued to tour with them.

The band were massive stars in the 1970s, led by the late Errol Brown, scoring at least one hit single every year from 1970 to 1984. Regulars on Top Of The Pops, they became household name with hits such as ‘You Sexy Thing’ and ‘It Started With a Kiss’ among their 25 UK top 40 hits.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Renewed interest in the band came via the hit film The Full Monty in 1997, b y which time Greg Bannis had replaced Brown who had forged a solo career.

Kennie Simon opens his new Hot Chocolate tour in Kirkcaldy (Pic: Submitted)

The mic was then passed to Simon in 2010 who is set to open his new Hot Chocolate tour with a gig at The Duchess in Kirkcaldy on November 14.

He has also been recording brand new tunes in the studio this month at Substation Recording Studios in Rosyth, set to debut in 2026 with some singles set to release as early as this year.

The tour will feature all the classic hits as well as new material.