Hotel and club help couples after Glenrothes hotel cancels wedding bookings

A hotel and bowling club have stepped in to offer lifelines to couples who saw their wedding days hit after a Glenrothes venue cancelled its bookings.

The Gilvenbank Hotel said it was planning to convert its hospitality suite into rooms with work due to start in the coming weeks, but that left people desperately trying to find alternative locations for their big day. Now the Strathearn Hotel in Kirkcaldy and Markinch Bowling Club have both stepped in with offers of help.

The Lang Toun hotel - which re-opens on January 19 after a refresh of its facilities - said it would match wedding packages agreed with the Gilvenbank and help where possible.

In a Facebook post, the Kirkcaldy hotel said: “We are very sorry to hear that the Gilvenbank Hotel has cancelled all future weddings and functions. We have received telephone enquiries from parties, whom had previously booked their weddings at the Givenbank and have now been informed they are cancelled. We understand how disappointing and stressful, this must be. We will do our very best to help and accommodate any party whom would like us to host their wedding, celebration or function. To this end, we will be happy to "match" any wedding package, cost and/or content, previously offered by The Gilvenbank.”

The Gilvenbank Hotel in Glenrothes (Pic: Fife Free Press)

Markinch Bowling Club has also offered its premises as an alternative to anyone with a wedding booking or function booked at the Gilvenbank.

It said: “Following the disappointing news this weekend in regards to the Gilvenbank Hotel Weddings being cancelled. Markinch Bowling Club are happy to offer our Hall and Catering for anyone looking for a good value alternative venue for both weddings or wedding functions.