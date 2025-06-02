Hotel Chocolat announces opening date for new St Andrews store – and special offers

The doors to a new cafe in St Andrews are set to open.

Hotel Chocolat launches in the university town on Saturday, June 14. Its new premises are at 135 Market Street is latest “concept store”

The chain sells a range of chocolate goods, and will operate seven days a week - 9:00am to 6:00pm Monday to Saturday, and 10:00am to 5:00pm on Sundays.

Frankie Haynes, Hotel Chocolat’s, omnichannel director, said: "We’re thrilled to bring the Hotel Chocolat experience to St Andrews. Our new Velvetiser Café is designed to offer a relaxing space where people can enjoy our signature drinks and treats at a leisurely pace.

Hotel Chocolat is opening a new base in St Andrews (Pic: Submitted)Hotel Chocolat is opening a new base in St Andrews (Pic: Submitted)
“The Market Street store marks another step in our expansion, and we’re excited to continue offering more of these delightful, out-of-town experiences across the country in the coming years."

For customers keen to get a first glimpse of the new store, Hotel Chocolat will be offering surprise moments to people who purchase on opening day, as well as 20% off the Velvetiser, which is free to join.

