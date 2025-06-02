Hotel Chocolat announces opening date for new St Andrews store – and special offers
Hotel Chocolat launches in the university town on Saturday, June 14. Its new premises are at 135 Market Street is latest “concept store”
The chain sells a range of chocolate goods, and will operate seven days a week - 9:00am to 6:00pm Monday to Saturday, and 10:00am to 5:00pm on Sundays.
Frankie Haynes, Hotel Chocolat’s, omnichannel director, said: "We’re thrilled to bring the Hotel Chocolat experience to St Andrews. Our new Velvetiser Café is designed to offer a relaxing space where people can enjoy our signature drinks and treats at a leisurely pace.
“The Market Street store marks another step in our expansion, and we’re excited to continue offering more of these delightful, out-of-town experiences across the country in the coming years."
For customers keen to get a first glimpse of the new store, Hotel Chocolat will be offering surprise moments to people who purchase on opening day, as well as 20% off the Velvetiser, which is free to join.
