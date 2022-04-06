Simon Almond, fitness manager, and David McDonald, pool maintenance technician, from the Kohler Waters Spa and Fitness Centre, based at The Old Course Hotel, Golf Resort and Spa in St Andrews, are fundraising to support the DEC Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal by walking 43 miles along the Fife Coastal Path on April 12.

Starting at midnight from Dysart, they intend to walk to the Old Course Hotel in St Andrews via the Fife Coastal Path in 15 - 18 hours, finishing at around 5.00pm.

Simon and David decided to walk 43 miles as this is the average distance that families are walking to escape the intense conflict in Ukraine.

For every pound donated the Old Course Hotel, with the support of Kohler co, will match it (up to £5000).