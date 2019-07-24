House catches fire after lightning strike

A Fife house went on fire after being hit by lightning this morning, with firefighters still on the scene.

The fire service were called to battle the blaze in the upper part of a property in George street, Markinch at around 5.30am this morning.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: “We were alerted at 5.29am on Wednesday, July 24 to reports of a fire at a property in George Street, Markinch.

“Operations Control mobilised three fire engines and a height appliance to the scene, where crews extinguished a well-developed fire within the roof space of a detached two-storey property.

“There were no reported casualties.

“A single appliance remains at the scene.”

