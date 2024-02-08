Housebuilder confirmed as the Fife Show's headline sponsor for a second year

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Held on the outskirts of Cupar, the annual event showcases the best of British livestock breeding and immerses attendees in a variety of experiences – from seeing equipment both old and new up close, to tasting the finest food and drink Fife has to offer.

For the second year in a row, Persimmon Homes North Scotland has stepped up to become the show’s headline sponsor.

This year’s Fife Show will take place on Saturday, May 18.

The company is one of Fife’s largest homebuilders and is currently investing in communities across the Kingdom from Kirkcaldy to Guardbridge.

In addition to suporting the Fife Show, Persimmon’s community champions scheme has seen tens of thousands of pounds worth of donations flow to community groups across Fife with local groups to have benefited including Howe of Fife Rugby Club, Cupar Scouts, Forgan Arts Centre and Guardbridge Community Council.

James MacKay, managing director of Persimmon North Scotland, said: “We’re delighted to once again be supporting the Fife Show this year. As the first headline sponsor in the show’s history, we are excited to continue our support for an iconic local event.

"Persimmon is committed to supporting the communities we are oeperating in and we want to help ensure the show goes from strength to strength – bringing people together and showcasing the very best that Fife has to offer.”

David Aglen, president of the Fife Agricultural Association, said: “The Fife Show is pleased to have the continued support of Persimmon Homes as they return as our headline sponsor for the 2024 show.

"The Fife Show is very much run by the community, for the community. This year activities will allow visitors to engage with a wide range of rural activities that are a part of all our lives. This includes everything from food production, environmental stewardship, technology and traditional arts and crafts. There will be something for all the family to see and enjoy.”