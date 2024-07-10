Housing group raise over £3,900 for Maggie’s Fife to honour late colleague

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Fife housing association has raised more than £3,900 for a cancer support charity - in honour of a colleague who passed away in February.

Fife Housing Group presented Maggie’s Fife with a cheque for £3,972 following a year of fundraising. Colleagues chose the cancer care centre in Kirkcaldy as their charity of the year in recognition of the fantastic work it does to support those living with cancer - something which many have had personal experience of.

The team also wanted to fundraise for Maggie’s to honour one of their colleagues, Callum, who was battling cancer at the time. Sadly, he passed away in February.

During their year of fundraising, staff completed lots of fun and sometimes daring activities, including a firewalk, abseiling from the Falkirk Wheel, a 250km cycle challenge, a bake sale and the Loch Ness Marathon.

Fife Housing Group Chief Executive Officer Nicki Donaldson (centre left) and Adam Kent from Maggie’s Fife gather with colleagues to mark the end of their charity of the year (Pic: Fife Housing Group)

Nicki Donaldson, chief executive officer, commented “We were delighted to be able to raise money for Maggie’s this year, especially with one of our own going through their own cancer journey.”

Colleagues, Callum’s family and Adam Kent, centre fundraising manager from Maggie’s Fife, attended the cheque presentation and dedication of a bench decorated with Callum’s favourite quotes and lyrics, in his memory. Nicki added that they were proud to support a charity at such a poignant time.

She added: “It’s an organisation that touches a lot of people’s lives and we were so proud to support Maggie’s at such a poignant time. Finishing our year of fundraising with a cheque presentation and unveiling of Callum’s bench was an important end to an emotional time for all of us. We are grateful for the work that Maggie’s does and I know colleagues will continue to support them in the future.”

Maggie’s is a national cancer care charity offers professional support and brings people together in a calm, friendly and uplifting space through its uniquely designed centres. Each centre is close to an NHS hospital and they also offer online support.