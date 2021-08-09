Fife Voices Housing Advocacy Project has laiunched.

It aims to provide additional support to vulnerable tenants, promote tenancy sustainment and prevent homelessness within Fife.

Largely funded through a £167,000 grant from the Scottish Government Homelessness Prevention Fund, the new service is being delivered by the Fife Housing Association Alliance, a partnership between Kingdom Housing Association, Fife Housing Group, Ore Valley Housing Association and Glen Housing Association.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fife Voices offers support for vulnerable tenants

The three-year programme will provide advocacy for vulnerable tenants of the participating landlords to assist them in accessing key services and support, and to break the cycle of homelessness.

Matthew Busher, Kingdom Housing Association’s interim director of housing, said: “With thanks to the Scottish Government for the financial support, we’re delighted that we’ve been able to launch Fife Voices.

"The project is a positive example of the continued collaborative working between the partner housing associations and will help to deliver a meaningful contribution to wider strategic efforts to reduce homelessness in Fife.”

Tommy Braid, Senior Housing Officer with Ore Valley Housing Association, added: “I feel the launch of the Fife Voices Project is a real positive step during these uncertain times.

"Many tenants across the partnership will benefit from help and advice from the new team and this will be of massive benefit to all those involved.”

Those looking to access the service can get in touch with their housing provider or contact the team directly by email at [email protected] or by calling 01592 632 517, 01592 632 597.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.