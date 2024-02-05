Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It has been identified as an ideal location for new homes in a blueprint 18 months in the making for Largo, and which has now been submitted to Fife Council.

Largo Communities Together is a vision for the area with over 50 proposals which could steer the local authority’s development plan. The document, in collaboration with Largo Area Community Council, is a strategic paper that outlines how land, roads, and buildings will be used. It includes essential zoning and designations that will guide development in the community. It also contains proposals for several key areas, including housing, traffic and parking, active travel, environmental and recreation, and culture and community.

The hotel burned down in August 2022, sparking major challenges for the town as the main road was sealed off until demolition crews move in to raze the building, Hundreds of locals attended a public meeting to demand answers to a host of questions and concerns.

Fire engulfed the former Lundin Links Hotel ten days ago.

The housing proposals aim to balance the need for new developments with preserving the area's rich biodiversity. They include considerations for car parking and retirement flats - the community is exploring community ownership of the hotel site to take advantage of its excellent location and connectivity, including new railway links.

The plan also proposes traffic calming measures on St Andrews Road, Main Street Upper Largo, and the A915 to reduce speeding and improve safety, and the addition of new pedestrian crossings near Mercury Motors and enhancements at Serpentine Walk.

Significant improvements are proposed for the A915 route between Upper and Lower Largo, upgrades to Temple Car Park, including better electric car charging facilities and clearer signage, to ease congestion and enhance the area.

In terms of recreational and environmental Initiatives, proposals cover improved facilities in Temple Car Park and surrounding areas, including beach wheelchair access and new pathways. The plan also aims to upgrade sewage works and expand wooded areas.

When it comes to community assets and heritage preservation, the focus is on retaining critical locations such as the Simpson Institute, Kirkton of Largo School, and local churches. The plan also includes celebrating heritage points across the Largo Area to honor the community's rich cultural history.

It also wants to see new pathways to improve connectivity between crucial locations, and has a a vision to protect and restore Largo Bay's marine environment. It also aims to retain green spaces and develop woodland walks - proposals include designating the field at Durham Wynd and the A915 as a Local Landscape Area.

It will also look to upgrade community facilities, including playgrounds, and introduce informative boards at critical locations, and seeks to preserve historic sites like The Viaduct and Lower Largo Pier to retain the area's heritage.

A spokesperson said: “The Local Place Plan reflects the community's voice, balancing the need for modern infrastructure with preserving natural beauty and historical significance. It is a living, breathing blueprint that is constantly evolving with community feedback. It complements our spatial initiatives, like the water improvement project for Largo Bay, which will build on the excellent engagement the local group Friends Of Largo Bay has had, tackling sewage pollution and enhancing biodiversity.

“Some other projects in the pipeline are a local skill-share programme fostering a culture of learning and talent sharing, keeping our well-loved warm welcome dates going, and developing an emergency response plan