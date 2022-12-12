Lundin Homes Limited has lodged a planning application to develop the site of the former Gunner Club at the top of Rosslyn Street.

The social club closed in 2019, and was subsequently demolished. It was one of the Lang Toun’s last remaining clubs, and also its biggest, hosting numerous functions which once drew huge crowds.

Now the land - which has been derelict since the building came down -could become the town’s newest residential development.

The Gunner Club in Kirkcaldy

Lundin Homes wants to build six houses. Its plan would include five two-storey four-bedroom homes and one two-storey house with over seven bedrooms, plus a granny flat.

A design statement submitted as part of the application said they would have a traditional appearance to tie in with the existing buildings at School Lane.

It added: “The development would also bring back into use a vacant brownfield site within a prominent location to the north of Rosslyn Street …and will enhance the lives of its occupants, and which will make a positive contribution socially, economically and aesthetically to Kirkcaldy.”

The plan shows that some of the plots on the land fall short of the minimum space required for private gardens for some homes which will have sunrooms, but the statement added: “The proposal would result in a residential development which would re-use previously developed land. It is therefore considered that a relaxation of this requirement could be made.”

The site of the former Gunner Club, Kirkcaldy, now subject of a planning application to build six homes

The Gunners was part of Kirkcaldy’s social fabric for generations, hosting many nights of live music - it was part of the circuit for touring bands - sports events and private functions.

Its main hall could hold over 250 people.

Numbers dwindled in its latter years, and rising bills for electric, rates, and VAT proved too difficult to manage, leading the committee to call time three years ago.

The building was demolished and the land - which is next to Fife Ice Arena - left empty.