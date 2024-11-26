Cardenden’s Bowhill community woodland restoration project has stripped back years of neglect to reveal a long forgotten community gem.

Elaine Collins, a local resident and member of the Cardenden Walking Group, has headed up much of the restoration since January when the extent of the neglect came to her attention.

According to Ms Collins, most of the paths through it were impassable until recently. Trees had blown across a variety of core paths and walking routes, and others had grown over with stinging nettles, thorns, and briars that could have “taken your face off”. Some were completely submerged in water and mud.

Until recently, Councillor Rosemary Liewald (SNP for Lochgelly, Cardenden and Benarty) described the woodland as a “rat run” for dirt bikers and quad bikers.

Cllr Liewald, Elaine Collins and volunteers who worked on the path project (Pics; Danyel VanReenen/Submitted)

“There was no doubt at all about the state of this woodland,” Ms Collins said. “I was born and brought up in Cardenden. I have a real affinity for this village, and because I’m a walker it matters to me.”

Cllr Liewald has also been championing the project and pushing towards restoration.

“What we want to do is restore the woodland to what it was,” she said.

Cllr Liewald explained that the Bowhill woodland was originally planted by Fife Council in the late 1970s after the pits were closed.

The paths were flooded in places before work got under way (Pic: Elaine Collins)

“The community suffered when all that industry went, so to then see Fife Council step in and restore it into greenspace, the community was utterly over the moon about it,” she said.

For a while, the woodland was much loved and well used. However, in the past 15 years it has been neglected and fallen into disrepair.

“I walked my children here when I first came to Cardenden 25 years ago,” Cllr Liewald recalled. “My youngest little girl, who's now 31 , referred to it as fairy wood. For my children, and other children growing up in this community, it was special to walk through the woodland in the summer months and see cowslip come to life and see wildflower meadows through there.”

She continued: “Sadly due to time and neglect, you just couldn’t go there. To look at what we’re doing now on a long term basis and restore what it was, is absolutely incredible.”

Cllr Liewald and Elaine Collins (Pic: Danyel VanReenen)

Restoration work began in earnest earlier this year when Ms Collins and her husband began petitioning the council to help with restoration works. After some delays, they took things into their own hands in June and began clearing trails.

Since then, community partners, volunteers and the local authority have been working together to clean up the woodland and restore the path network.

The paths have been cleared of fallen trees, nettles, briars and brush, 8,000 daffodil bulbs have been planted, flooded paths have been completely rebuilt; and a stairway entrance from Wallsgreen has been built.

The project has also built benches and a bug hotel using downed trees; restored orientation boards; cleaned fly-tipping sites; and installed barriers and gates to deter dirt bikes and quad bikes from entering the woodland.

This was previously a muddy slope. Now it’s a staircase with barriers to keep out dirk bikes and quads. (Pic: Danyel VanReenen)

Cllr Liewald has high hopes that the barriers will put an end to the “rat run” of dirt bikers.

“We know that they’re everywhere in every village, and that the whole of Fife is affected by them, but what we’ve done is mitigated the routes and blocked their clear paths, tracks, and rat runs,” she said. “We hope that if the ways are blocked, they’ll just stop using these routes.”

Ms Collins added: “We’ll never completely stop them, but we can make it difficult.”

John Rodigan, Fife Council’s head of environment and building services, said the restoration is a great example of how the council is now working with local communities to meet local priorities.

“Continuing budgetary constraints mean that innovative collaborations on projects such as this one, are now an important way of ensuring our greenspace can continue to be accessed and enjoyed,” he said.

“Green infrastructure is an important part of our plans and priorities, and shaping it with communities, partners and funders to improve health and wellbeing, as well as better connected and more climate-resilient neighbourhoods is a core objective.”

Volunteers who helped to clear the path (Pic: Elaine Collins)

He added: “Joint working initiatives can achieve amazing results and bring nature back into neighbourhoods, as it has done with Bowhill Woods.”

According to Ms Collins, there’s still more to do, but she believes the project is on the right track.

“There’s a huge amount of footfall now,” she said. “And when we’re down there and pass somebody, they always say something nice – and that’s unusual.”

Moving forward, there are more wildflowers to plant, signs and orientation boards to install, dog poo bag stations to build, horse routes to add, and a programme of long term maintenance to build.

“We want to help the community take ownership of the project,” Ms Collins said.