How a Fife rugby club rallied to deliver £50,000 for solar panels at ground

A Fife rugby club is forging ahead with its ambitious plans to maintain facilities to the highest level.

Work has started at Howe of Fife’s Duffus Park to install solar panels at the clubhouse after a highly successful funding campaign.

Seven years ago, the club fulfilled a long-held ambition to bring playing, clubhouse and community facilities under one roof with an extensive £1.4 million redevelopment of the clubhouse and grandstand at Duffus Park which is now the envy of many bigger clubs around the country.

The extended facility now provides access to rugby to over 200 hundred individuals ranging from the senior 1st XV, the ladies Harlequins down to various age range youth sides and minis starting their rugby journey.

The start of installing the solar panels overseen by contractor Aaron Anderson, second left, with his team, along with Howe’s Sandy Green, club president. Lindsay Petrie, and Grant Robertson. (Pic: Chris Reekie Photography)

Fulfilling this ambition has been expensive and recent significant increases in costs particularly for utilities put the clubs’ finances under the severest strain with a real risk of a curtailment of its activities. That led to the installation of ‘green energy’ in the form of an array of solar panels on the roof of the clubhouse.

Howe has always relied on self-help and a target was set to raise the estimated £50,000 needed for the work to get underway.

Early this year under the guidance of Sandy Green, vice president, members, supporters and the wider community were asked to dig deep to raise the necessary funds.

Despite the tough economic environment, the “can do” attitude of Howe hit the number required some weeks ago, and the chosen contractors, Charles G Anderson Ltd, is already swinging into action with a veritable hive of activity.

Aaron Anderson, spokesman for the contractors - and a former first team player - confirmed that this installation will supply a significant proportion of the club’s energy needs and save several thousand pounds each year in utility costs.

Chris Reekie, chairman of Howe, expressed the club’s thanks to the generous donors who have brought this vital project to fruition, adding: “The success of this fund raising initiative is another fine example of the commitment of the “Howe” community allowing the club to continue to grow rugby in Fife.”