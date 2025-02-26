How a Fife school’s use of digital technology has landed two national awards
St Monans Primary School and Nursery scooped the awards from the Digital Schools Company, an independent not for profit organisation specialising in digital education programmes for schools.
It won a Digital Schools Award and the Digital Learning Through Play in Early Learning Childcare Award.
Children as young as two nursery have embraced digital learning, using technology to develop their curiosity, creativity and problem-solving skills. The education hub has successfully integrated a digital element to subjects across the curriculum, from PE to art and design, most recently using Netbooks to design a tartan for their celebratory Scots Afternoon.
Head Teacher, Ashley McBain, said:: “The achievement of the double award for both our school and our nursery, is testament to the hard work of our pupils and staff, both past and present and I am very proud of everyone involved. This is a fantastic achievement and we look forward to further developing our digital skills and digital wellbeing as a whole school and nursery community.”
In celebration, Dr Katharine Jewitt from The Digital Schools Company heaped praise on the efforts made by the East Neuk school.
She said: "We are seeing the impact of the Digital School Awards, encouraging learners to take forward digital competencies, starting from early years. St Monans ELC and Primary School are inspiring examples of settings applying new ways of learning that motivate children and empower them to achieve more.
“The school and nursery have showcased using three domains of knowledge - content, pedagogy and technological to set up learning that exploits technology to promote active, engaged and productive learning. We celebrate and support the work they do every day.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.