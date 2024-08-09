How a Fisher & Donaldson cake bag was found 70 years on at the Secret Bunker
The remarkable find gave a glimpse into the past after it was unearthed from under the floorboards at the former nuclear bunker near St Andrews which is now a tourist attraction.
The bag was found by Dr. Sean L. Kinnear, an architect and historian specialising in the architectural history of Scotland's Cold War nuclear bunkers, as he surveyed and mapped the extensive underfloor service zones at the bunker.
He said: “I believe the Fisher and Donaldson cake bag could have been left by either RAF personnel, civil defence corps volunteers, or one of the many civilians based in the bunker, such as the General Post Office staff tasked with maintaining telecommunications during the Cold War.
“It is incredibly exciting to think of them visiting one of the postwar F&D bakeries on their way to a shift in the bunker then disposing of the bag without a second thought to its discovery more than six decades later!”
The bag was found in a bin which also had tags from the bunker’s admin team. It was found below the floor in one of the old male dormitories, and either folded up and pushed through a gap in the floorboards or bundled in with a batch of other rubbish at some point in the 1950s when the bunker was still operational.
Scotland's Secret Bunker was constructed by the Air Ministry in the early-1950s was initially a radar station. It was kept secret and had various uses until 1993 when it was sold and preserved as a museum. The discovery of the cake bag adds another layer of intrigue to the bunker’s storied past, attracting historians, locals, and tourists alike.
Chloe Milne, retail director and fifth generation member of the family firm said: “We are thrilled that a piece of our history has been found in such an unexpected place. It’s a testament to the enduring nature of our family business and the cherished memories we’ve created over the years. I love the idea that all those decades ago, someone was perhaps enjoying one of our treats on their tea-break, and in such an unusual workplace!”
