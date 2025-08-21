How a golden ticket from Asda boosted a Kirkcaldy community group

A Kirkcaldy community group was one of 20 across the UK to receive a golden ticket for £1500 of free fuel from Asda.

The Lang Toun made the presentation to the team at the Clued Up Project as part of the retail chain’s 60th birthday celebrations.

Over the course of a month, 40 golden tickets have been secretly hidden amongst Asda branded products in the main aisles of the retailer’s larger stores, each one offering the lucky winner a card containing 12-months’ worth of free fuel.

Jean Ritchie, Asda Kirkcaldy’s community champion, said: “I was over the moon that Clued Up Project was chosen to receive a lucky golden ticket to help with its transport costs. It is a fantastic charity and I just know how much this is going to help it to continue its support for young people in our local community.

From left: Stevan Sutherland; Anne McGregor, admin assistant at Clued Up Project; Jean Ritchie; Donna McFadden, operations manager, Asda Kirkcaldy (Pic: Submitted)

Stevan Sutherland, team leader at Clued Up Project, added: “This came as such a great surprise - Asda’s support will make a huge difference to the work we do.

“Ours van is used for all sorts, not least going out on a Friday night where our team engages with young people on the street. It’s a way for us to build relationships and reach young people in the area who could benefit from our services.

“The van is also used for group work and trips where we are able to take young people away on residentials or for day trips, doing activities like water sports and outdoor pursuits. As a small charity, targeted support like this can really make a difference.”

Clued Up provides a comprehensive, ‘youth friendly’ substance use support and information service for young people under-26 in the Fife area. It provides education, prevention, early intervention and diversion for young people affected by their own or someone else’s substance use.