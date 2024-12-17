How a Kirkcaldy company’s team went ‘above and beyond’ to back a Christmas appeal

A Kirkcaldy company has gone above and beyond to support one of the town’s key Christmas appeals.

The team at Cairn Independent raised £3045 in their ‘Santa’s Frozen Gauntlet’ fundraiser in aid of Nourish Support Centre’s festive campaign. It was well in excess of their original target of £1,000, demonstrating the incredible power of teamwork, kindness and community support.

The event, filled with fun, laughter, and plenty of icy challenges, saw members of the team - based at the financial advisor’’s Victoria Road office - brave freezing water showers and soaking wet elf costumes, all for a great cause.

Despite the cold and shivers, the team’s dedication and enthusiasm shone through, bringing smiles to everyone who watched and supported the effort.

The funds raised will go directly to Nourish’s appeal to help families in need by providing Christmas dinners, gifts, and essential support during the festive season. For many families, this contribution will make a world of difference, ensuring that the festive season is a time of joy and comfort.

Laura Young, operations director, said: “As a team, we are thrilled by the overwhelming support of our Christmas fundraiser in aid of Nourish. It has been truly heartwarming to see our team, clients, and community come together for such a meaningful cause.

“Thanks to everyone’s generosity, we’ve raised a fantastic amount for this wonderful charity. Nourish is close to our hearts because they share our core values of compassion and community, and we are proud to have joined forces with them to support families who need it most during this special time of year.”

The bumper donation was welcomed by Nourish’s team.

"We are absolutely blown away by Cairn’s Santa’s Frozen Gauntlet fundraiser," said Lynne Scott, chief executive. “A total of £3,045 is an incredible amount that will go a long way in helping families in need this Christmas. We cannot thank Cairn, and everyone involved enough for their kindness and dedication."

Nourish Support Centre, which has a base in the Mercat Shopping Centre, supports families throughout the year, and Cairn’s fundraiser was hailed as “a shining example of how businesses and communities can come together to help those who need it most.”