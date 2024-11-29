How a men’s shed brightened the day unit for patients at Victoria Hospital
The large frames were initially found by Gillian Parsons, Fife Health Charity’s volunteer art convenor, who approached the group to see if it could help.
It was intended that once refurbished, the frames could be used to help create a more homely and welcoming environment for patients attending the day intervention unit which cares for patients undergoing diagnostic procedures such as endoscopy or having biopsies, as well as those requiring surgical procedures that do not require an overnight stay.
They have now been gifted back to the health charity which is responsible for managing NHS Fife’s extensive art collection and showcase local photographs. The images feature prominent local landmarks like the Forth Bridge and Pittencrieff Park - all taken by healthcare staff as part of the same project which has helped showcase the beauty of the Kingdom throughout the nearby National Treatment Centre.
Mark McGeachie, director of Fife Health Charity, said:, "We are incredibly grateful to Kirkcaldy Men’s Shed for its hard work and for giving its time and skills so generously. It is a really wonderful example of how community groups can positively impact healthcare facilities for the benefit of patients.”
Dave Stewart, who chairs Kirkcaldy Men’s Shed is a former NHS Fife board member.
He said: “Our members take great pride in contributing to projects that benefit our community, and this initiative is a perfect example of how we can make a positive impact. It's been a rewarding experience for everyone involved.”
