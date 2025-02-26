How a Methil folk singer inspired artwork at a new exhibition

A Scottish folk singer’s mining heritage struck a chord with a University of Dundee student who has created artwork for a new exhibition.

Culann Mackay, a third-year Illustration student at the University’s Duncan of Jordanstone College of Art & Design (DJCAD), has created a new print based on a recorded conversation from Fife musician Barbara Dymock.

It forms part of the annual archive exhibition, featuring works prepared by students that have been inspired by materials presented from the university’s archives.

Culann’s work was inspired by an audio recording of Dymock, who spoke of the mining industry in Methil and its impact on her upbringing, as well as her careers in music and as a doctor. Culann, from Ullapool, used the recording as inspiration for a giant print telling the story of her professional life, set within the context of the historic mining industry.

Culann Mackay's artwork based on a recorded interview with Barbara Dymock. (Pic: Submitted)

He said, “I wasn’t particularly aware of the importance of mining before I started this project. I thought it was particularly strong visually, and that allowed me to incorporate other parts of her life into it. The recording from Barbara features her discussing her family, childhood, music and her career as a doctor. Hearing her talk about her life has been so interesting and has made me realise the different motivations that people have to succeed.”

The exhibition – entitled The Archive’s Alive – is an integral part of the Illustration course at DJCAD. As inspiration, each third-year student is presented with a mystery box chronicling a local institution or person’s life, challenging them to encapsulate it through a new piece of artwork.

Also featured is a celebration of a Dundee Hogmanay tradition, where in the early 1900s first footers in the city and surrounding areas would present an elaborately dressed herring to a neighbour or friend. The exhibition also features a project celebrating Groucho’s, the iconic Dundee music shop, with artworks based on stories from its owner, Alistair Brodie.

Natalie Russell, Illustration lecturer, said, “The Archive Exhibition really challenges our students to push their creative boundaries.

“Seeing what they produce from just a small selection of source material is exciting and provides a fresh perspective on subjects that reflect our local history. This year’s exhibition features such of a variety of work that demonstrates the breadth of our students’ skills.”

The exhibition is open daily at DJCAD’s Matthew Building, Perth Road. Admission is free.