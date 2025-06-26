How a pioneering national programme has helped thousands of Fifers to learn to swim

More than 8000 people in Fife have learned to swim thanks to a pioneering national programme.

The Learn to Swim National Framework, run by Scottish Swimming and Scottish Water, operates in nine pools across the region, and aims to help people be safer in on and around water.

The national total of 83,000 includes 8,441 people in Fife, which is an increase of 4% in the last year.

John Lunn, chief executive of Scottish Swimming, said: “This is an incredible milestone and testament to the commitment of our delivery partners and instructors across Scotland.

The programme has helped over 8000 Fifers to learn to swim (Pic: TaniaVdB/Pixabay)

“The Learn to Swim programme continues to play a vital role in helping children and adults build confidence, stay active, and most importantly, stay safer in and around water. To reach more than 210,000 participants is a fantastic achievement.”

Peter Farrer, chief operating officer at Scottish Water, said: “It’s fantastic to reach this latest milestone - we are delighted the Learn to Swim programme continues to go from strength to strength - with around 84,000 people of all ages and abilities across Scotland currently taking part in Learn to Swim lessons every week. “Everyone should be able to enjoy Scotland’s miles of rivers, lochs, reservoirs and shorelines safely and with confidence.

“We are proud to work with Scottish Swimming and all the leisure trusts and aquatic providers across the country to create ‘Generation Swim’, a generation of confident, safer and competent swimmers, who will also get to experience the wider health and social benefits that swimming can offer.”

Preschool-aged children now make up 20% of the programme, with over 16,000 of Scotland’s youngest learners starting their learn to swim journey early.

The number of adults taking part in weekly Learn to Swim lessons has also grown, with an 8% increase over the past year, rising from 1,704 to 1,840 participants.

And the programme is committed to creating inclusive, supportive, and quality environments in which individuals can learn to swim regardless of their age, ability or skill level – it is now also reaching more children with disabilities than ever before.