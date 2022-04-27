Figures published by Public Health Scotland show GP practices across Scotland usually have thousands of patients on their books.

The latest data shows there are more than 5,000 GPs working across 921 surgeries across Scotland, as of 1 January 2022.

An average surgery has 6,349 patients but some practices have a much higher GP-to-patient ratio than others.

Here we reveal the busiest GP surgeries in Dunfermline, Inverkeithing and across towns and villages in west Fife.

The analysis excludes GPs working only on a locum or sessional basis and those working only in Out of Hours service locations.

We have also omitted practices which have no registered GPs or patients.

1. Charlestown Surgery There are 1460 patients per GP at Charlestown Surgery. In total there are 2819 patients and two GPs.

2. Inverkeithing Medical Group There are 1295 patients per GP at Inverkeithing Medical Group. In total there are 18,125 patients and 14 GPs.

3. Linburn Road Health Centre, Dunfermline There are 1752 patients per GP at Linburn Road Health Centre, Dunfermline. In total there are 8761 patients and five GPs.

4. Oakley Medical Practice There are 1460 patients per GP at Oakley Medical Practice. In total there are 8759 patients and six GPs.