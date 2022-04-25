GP waiting surgery (Stock pic)

How busy is my GP? The surgeries with the most patients per doctor in Kirkcaldy district

How easy do you find booking an appointment at your local GP surgery?

By Allan Crow
Monday, 25th April 2022, 9:42 pm

Figures published by Public Health Scotland show GP practices across Scotland usually have thousands of patients on their books.

The latest data shows there are more than 5,000 GPs working across 921 surgeries across Scotland, as of 1 January 2022.

An average surgery has 6,349 patients but some practices have a much higher GP-to-patient ratio than others.

Here we reveal the busiest GP surgeries across Kirkcaldy district.

The analysis excludes GPs working only on a locum or sessional basis and those working only in Out of Hours service locations.

We have also omitted practices which have no registered GPs or patients.

1. Bennochy Medical Centre

There are 1010 patients per GP at Bennochy Medical Centre, Kirkcaldy. In total there are 9090 patients and nine GPs.

2. Benarty Medical Practice, Lochore.

There are 1547 patients per GP at Benarty Medical Practice, Lochore. In total there are 4642 patients and three GPs.

3. St Brycedale Surgery, Kirkcaldy.

There are 1228 patients per GP at St Brycedale Surgery, Kirkcaldy. In total there are 7365 patients and six GPs.

4. Lochgelly Medical Practice

There are 3392 patients per GP at Lochgelly Medical Practice. In total there are 3392 patients and one GP.

