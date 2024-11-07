A wind farm’s community fund is celebrating a decade of supporting the community with donations totalling £240,000.

Westfield Wind Farm supports projects and groups in Benarty, Cardenden and Kinglassie, with Foundation Scotland supporting each of the pots of cash which go to charitable activities that enhance the quality of life for local residents, and contribute to vibrant, healthy, successful and sustainable communities.

Over the last decade, it has provided in excess of £240,000 across all three communities and along the way it has also offered education and training funds, microgrants and support for individuals during the 2020 floods.

An award of £2000 made earlier this year helped the Romi Clarke Dance group’s entrance fees and tracksuit uniforms to support young people from Cardenden to represent Scotland and attend the Dance World Cup competition. It was the first time the dance school had auditioned for the national team, and nine girls aged between nine and 12 were selected to join Team Scotland and take part in the competition in Prague in June.

Danielle Tullis from the Romi Clarke Dance Groups said: “With the hard work and dedication from Romi and the dancers, what was a dream of representing their country became a reality. This was also achieved thanks to the funding we received. It truly has been an incredible opportunity for the girls involved and memories that will last a lifetime.”

Another organisation which has benefited over the years is Kinglassie Old Folks’ Retreat Association. To date, it has been awarded £16,735 which has been used to support activities including an annual dinner and social event benefitting 110 local older people, care home residents and support volunteers, offering opportunities for people to build a network of friends, enjoy each other’s company, and share stories and experiences.

Awards from all three community funds - one for each town - are decided by panels, made up of local residents. Earlier this year, Benarty Community Panel and Foundation Scotland joined forces with Fife Council’s community learning and development team to organise a participatory grant making event called ‘Benarty Decides’.

Niome Lucjan, community funds advisor with Foundation Scotland said: “It is wonderful to see so many impactful and strategic awards being agreed across these communities. Financial support from wind farm funds such as these can achieve significant impact for the communities they reach.”