How Fife production centre is at heart of deal to send Scotch whisky cream liqueur Magnum to Co-Op stores
Scotland’s only Scotch whisky cream liqueur brand, Magnum has doubled its national distribution with the supermarket, and the bottles which fly off the production line in the Lang Toun will now land on the shelves of 50 stores from the Highlands to the Borders.
The facility is already distributing the product across Scotland, the rest of the UK, Canada, the United States and South Africa - and the latest automated technology means that around 40 bottles of Magnum per minute are being dispatched.
Magnum has quickly established itself as the only cream liqueur exclusively crafted and bottled in Scotland using single malt Scotch whisky from Speyside. Its premium ingredients and contemporary design set it apart from traditional liqueurs. Other than the scotch, no other spirits are added.
It is contained in a unique, stainless steel flask, which is designed to be reusable and recyclable. It also keeps the liqueur chilled at the optimum temperature, without the need for ice.
Edinburgh-based Hemisphere Brands is the global brand agent for Magnum and manages it from production planning through to the strategy for market entry, as well as executing the sales, marketing and distribution plan.
Lee Schofield, director for Magnum, said: “Magnum really is going from strength to strength this year. Not only have we just launched the only global production and bottling centre of its kind in Scotland, but we’ve now just doubled our distribution with Co-op across Scotland.
“By teaming up with Co-op, we’ve carefully selected key retail outlets to help reach local communities in the Highlands and Islands, Bute, Arran, Tiree, Orkney and the Scottish Borders. These popular tourist hotspots will also help introduce Magnum to UK and international visitors who are looking for a truly authentic Scottish product and souvenir to take home.”
Since winning the World Curling Championships in 2023 and the Europeans in 2024, Scotland’s world champion curling stars, Team Mouat, have been the official brand ambassadors. Magnum is now available to Co-op customers at selected stores priced at £24 per 70cl bottle.
