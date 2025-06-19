An ambitious programme in which one group's waste became the other's resource has just been completed.

Fife Golf Trust teamed up with Pitteuchar, Stenton and Finglassie Community Council again this summer to create the valuable wetland habitats with the help of a team of volunteers.

This partnership arose in 2024, when the Trust was establishing a new wetland mosaic at Glenrothes Golf Course - one of its seven municipal courses.

The team was looking for local wetland plants that might be going spare from pond restoration projects to help the new freshwater habitat establish and wildlife to colonise. It would also reduce erosion and minimise the carbon footprint of procuring and transporting plants.

Volunteers hard at work (Pic: Pitteuchar, Stenton & Finglassie Community Council)

At the same time, an ambitious restoration programme had begun at Stenton Ponds in Glenrothes. The large bodies of water had become overgrown, and the community took it upon itself to start clearing areas to create open water for wildlife. The Stenton Ponds are locally valued greenspaces in a peaceful setting, surrounded by woodland and the Lochty Burn.

The plants found new homes at the golf course, but this was no mean feat as volunteers got their waders on over many weekends to dig up the deeply rooted reeds and grasses. They were then carefully lifted on to a trailer and taken to the course, where Heather Young, Fife Golf Trust’s practical conservation worker managed another group of volunteers to plant them into the new wetlands.

This proved to be very successful, and the Trust looked to do the same again this year, with a focus on new wetlands at Scoonie and Auchterderran Golf Courses.

Now, the trust has delivered an exciting, landscape-scale nature restoration project called ‘Seven Golf Courses for Nature’. Over 18 months, over 10,000 trees were planted to create new woodland and improve connectivity across the courses. Rough grassland was brought into management to encourage wildflowers. Over 1km of hedgerows were planted as wildlife corridors. Four ponds were created, and significant works undertaken to naturalise two watercourses.

Volunteers were key to the success of the project (Pic: Pitteuchar, Stenton & Finglassie Community Council)

Pitteuchar, Stenton and Finglassie Community Council received a grant from the Tullis Russell Group in 2018 to complete environmental projects in the community council area. The group met with Fife Council officials and agreed that the work would need to be carried out over several years.

Unfortunately, the week after this meeting COVID hit and lockdown started, so all phases had to be postponed.

Phase one involved the creation of a new path on the north side of Stenton Pond with some additional financial help from Fife Environment Trust. Phase two began in 2024 to clear some of the vegetation from the east end of Stenton Pond.

This work had been identified as an action point in the Fife Local Biodiversity Action Plan but had not started until the community council became involved. Throughout the year, the group worked to clear the vegetation blocking the throughflow of water through the pond.

Alastair Mccabe, who chairs the community council, said:“At first we thought the material removed from the east end of Stenton Pond would have to be dumped. However we subsequently found out that Fife Golf Trust could use some of it and was able to transplant it successfully. Wee are happy to continue this partnership as we work on our pond during 2025.”

David Gray, Fife Golf Trust’s courses manager added: “We were delighted to have learned about the Stenton Pond project and had the opportunity to re-home some of their wetland plants locally, helping us to create our own new wetland habitat.

“The 2024 plants established exceptionally well and our Glenrothes wetlands are now flourishing and support wildlife such as dragonflies, frogs, diving beetles and mallard ducks. We’re pleased to be able to work with this enthusiastic group of volunteers again this year and transplant vegetation to our new Scoonie and Auchterderran ponds and wetlands.”