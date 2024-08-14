How furniture made by prisoners is brightening up care homes in Kirkcaldy and Glenrothes
The 'Good Neighbour’ initiative has donated quality garden furniture made by prisoners, using materials donated by MGM Timber to Ostlers House in Kirkcaldy and Napier House in Glenrothes.
Prisoners have made six classic style bench sets, three picnic benches and one double-seater modern-style chairs.
Elaine Siggers, Fife Health & Social Care Partnership team manager for older people’s service said: “It is no exaggeration to say that the furniture is of the highest quality and is already being thoroughly enjoyed by our service users and their families.”
Tom Martin, head of offender outcomes at HMP Perth, said: “Being involved in the ‘Good Neighbour’ initiative gives individuals in our care the opportunity to contribute constructively to their communities. It promotes citizenship, builds confidence, and teaches new skills. All of these things support them to make positive changes to their lives and better prepare them for life on release.”
