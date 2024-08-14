How furniture made by prisoners is brightening up care homes in Kirkcaldy and Glenrothes

Residents of local care homes are benefitting from a collaboration between Fife Council, HMP Perth and MGM Timber that is improving their outdoor environment.

The 'Good Neighbour’ initiative has donated quality garden furniture made by prisoners, using materials donated by MGM Timber to Ostlers House in Kirkcaldy and Napier House in Glenrothes.

Prisoners have made six classic style bench sets, three picnic benches and one double-seater modern-style chairs.

Elaine Siggers, Fife Health & Social Care Partnership team manager for older people’s service said: “It is no exaggeration to say that the furniture is of the highest quality and is already being thoroughly enjoyed by our service users and their families.”

Elaine Siggers (Fife Health & Social Care Partnership), Kevin Smith and Barry Sneddon (Scottish Prison Service), Eddie Hepburn (Fife Health & Social Care Partnership) and Mark Brown (Fife Council). (Pic: Fife Council)Elaine Siggers (Fife Health & Social Care Partnership), Kevin Smith and Barry Sneddon (Scottish Prison Service), Eddie Hepburn (Fife Health & Social Care Partnership) and Mark Brown (Fife Council). (Pic: Fife Council)
Tom Martin, head of offender outcomes at HMP Perth, said: “Being involved in the ‘Good Neighbour’ initiative gives individuals in our care the opportunity to contribute constructively to their communities. It promotes citizenship, builds confidence, and teaches new skills. All of these things support them to make positive changes to their lives and better prepare them for life on release.”

