How green funds have inspired Fife groups ahead of Fife Climate Festival

A total of 35 groups across Fife have received a total of £24,000 through Community Climate Grants this year.

The figure was revealed ahead of Fife Climate Festival, which runs from Saturday, September 21 to October 5, and will feature a host of events across the Kingdom. Plans include an outdoor film screening on Leven Prom, awareness events and open days.

The grants will also support projects including tree and bulb planting, a new community fridge and pantry in Kirkcaldy and a new Climate Action Youth Group in Newport, which will help young people deal with climate anxiety.

Community Climate Grants are a collaboration between Fife Climate Hub and Climate Action Fife. Two distinct grants are available - a Small Grants Fund of up to £500 supports events and activities and a Seed and Development Fund is available to kickstart new projects.

Anstruther Improvements Association was one of the groups to receive funding (Pic: Submitted)

Both have now closed, but applications will reopen in January 2025.

Michelle Selbie, development worker (community engagement), at Greener Kirkcaldy said: “Community Climate Grants are a powerful way to help community groups to take action in a way that works for them and the people in their local area.

“It’s a privilege to be able to support groups in bringing people together to share how they can tackle the climate crisis as a community. We hope lots of people will go along to the exciting events that groups are organising for Fife Climate Festival.”

Jan Davidson, board member, Fife Communities Climate Action Network said; “We are delighted to support so much fantastic climate action across Fife through our grants. It’s always inspiring to hear about the range of activities being driven by grassroots organisations.

Clothes swap event in St Andrews (Pic: Submitted)

Small Grants of up to £500 went to, among others, Seafield Environmental Group CIC, Kirkcaldy High School Green Spaces, Curnie Clubs (FASS), Youth 1st (Youth Action Fife), Footprint East Neuk, Levenmouth Local Tourism Association, Cupar Development Trust, EATS Rosyth, Friends of Pittencrieff Park, Balmullo Social Committee, Milton and Coaltown of Balgonie Community Council, Transition University of St Andrews, Touch Community Garden, Forgan Art Centre, Calais Woods and Duloch Park, Fife Young Carers Befriending LEAD Scotland.

Seed and Development Grants - up to £1000 - went to Fife Employment Access Trust (FEAT CIC), Seafield Environmental Group, Community in Cupar (CIC), Friends of Largo Bay, Falkland Stewardship Trust, CLEAR Buckhaven and Methil, St Andrews Environmental Network, Glenrothes YMCA, Forgan Arts Centre, Fife Gingerbread, Leven Environment Group, Love and Harmony CIC, Balbirnie's Future Foundation, East Neuk Centre Trust

The backing was warmly welcomed by the organisations.

Lindsey Williamson, director of Kirkcady based LBGTQ hub, The Hive / Love & Harmony: said: “We were delighted to receive a community climate grant. The funds will go directly towards our community pantry. We are very keen to support our service users in reducing food waste whilst also cooking on a budget. These funds will allow us to not only provide fresh and ambient goods to the local community but also help people learn about sustainability and recycling.”

Judith Allison, Youth Action Fife: said the grant would go to a networking event for young people later in this year and added: “We are hoping that the grant will motivate young people to take action against climate change in their communities.”

Cupar Development Trust’s grant will allow it to screen two free entry films on September 29 with a climate change theme.

Anja Armstrong, development officer, said: “Both films will be preceded by a short talk about local environmental projects, which we hope will enthuse local people to get involved with projects to tackle climate change"

Gareth Allenby, Chief Executive, YMCA Glenrothes said: “We were absolutely delighted to receive the Community Climate Grant for 2024. We are keen to promote community engagement and introduce climate action activities for local people. The grant will ensure that we continue to build our capacity to deliver climate action in the heart of society. The fund allows people to create a culture of togetherness by gaining the knowledge and skills to grow food and increase participation in fun safe environment. The community garden can now get vital equipment and resources to play our part in sustainable growing and reduce our communities carbon footprint.”

The funds will also help open Fife Curnie Club’ garden project to less mobile members, who can now enjoy a sense of belonging being able to access all areas of its activities. Pauline Latto, spokesperson, added: “These small grants can make aspirations a reality.”

The long-established Seafield Environment Group CIC used the funding to organise exciting activities this summer and engage even more participants.

Sally Walsh, director, said: “The folding trolley we’ve acquired will be a tremendous help to our volunteers during the beach clean-up, enabling them to collect more litter and cover a larger area without the strain of carrying heavy bags. The commitment of our volunteers is crucial to the well-being of our local beach, community, and environment.”

Kirkcaldy High School’s Green Team will install a rain water harvesting system and buy materials for an open event at its allotment in September when pupils will give guided tours of the green spaces, polycrub grow tunnel, serenity garden, hugelkultur and allotment area.

Irene Gannon said: “They are excited to share how their efforts are encouraging biodiversity, growing food sustainably and showcasing our climate activism. We will be sharing some of our produce and have exciting activities planned for visitors of all ages!”

And, Duncan Mitchell, company secretary, Silverburn Park added: “We are delighted with the funding – we’ve moved quickly and already used it to buy a polytunnel enabling our volunteers to grow a wider range of produce which we use in the café to complement our famous toasties with no food miles. Volunteers also take home produce as a thank you for their efforts.”