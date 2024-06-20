How international students bring a net £41m benefit to Kirkcaldy constituency
The figure formed part of an overall £239m boost for the Tayside and Fife economies according to a report published by HEPI and Kaplan International Pathways which showed the significant that the parliamentary constituencies of Cowdenbeath and Kirkcaldy, plus Dundee Central, Arbroath and Broughty Ferry, and experienced significant financial benefits from students arriving from overseas to study.
The data, commissioned from London Economics, is the first time the value of international students to the UK has been highlighted according to the latest parliamentary constituency boundaries.
The figures come as thousands of new graduates cross the stage this week at the University’s summer graduation ceremonies.
Professor Iain Gillespie, Principal and Vice-Chancellor of the University of Dundee, said, “We have a proud tradition of welcoming and educating international students, who come from over 140 countries around the globe.
“These students bring so much to our communities in terms of culture and diversity, but this report also illustrates the significant economic contribution they make in our communities in Dundee, Kirkcaldy and across Scotland. All of our students help to support businesses both small and large, local and national. Many will choose to stay here after completing their qualification, using their new skills to bring further benefits to our society and economy.
“The benefits of welcoming international students to Dundee, Scotland and the UK are unquestionable and something which should be widely recognised and celebrated.”
Linda Cowan, managing director at Kaplan International Pathways, said, “Using updated and more granular census data than previously available and applying it to the new Westminster parliamentary constituencies, this important analysis provides the most accurate picture yet of the net economic impact of international students.
“Regional inequality is one of the key policy areas for this election and this research reinforces the significant economic benefits that international students bring to communities right across the UK, as well as the many other benefits international students bring to our university communities. With growing competition for international students from countries with world leading institutions, it has never been more important to send a consistent and unambiguous message of welcome to international students.”
