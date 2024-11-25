How Jock Brown’s ‘unthinkably surely’ cup final commentary inspired a new Raith Rovers song

A new fundraising recording celebrates Raith Rovers’ Coca Cola Cup 30th anniversary.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

‘Unthinkable Surely’, a brand-new song is released this week by the newly formed Streets Of Raith to encourage funds to Raith Rovers Community Foundation’s ‘Reminiscing Raith’ Just Giving page.

Formed by local musicians Sandy Power and Martyn Rollo Rose, the release coincides with the 30th anniversary of the team’s epic League Cup win on November 27, 1994.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was that day that our local team Raith Rovers beat the mighty Celtic in the final at Ibrox Stadium after extra time and penalties. The song title comes from the vital moment as said by TV commentator Jock Brown ‘unthinkable surely for the skipper to miss’, as Hoops captain Paul McStay stepped up to take the last penalty kick in the shoot out with Raith ahead 6-5. As goalkeeper Scott Thomson dived to his right and stopped the shot a crowd of 45,384 witnessed one of the biggest cup upsets of all time. Earlier this week former players and fans gathered at Dean Park Hotel to celebrate the anniversary.

Lunching ‘Unthinkable Surely’ on the 30th anniversary of the Coca Cola t Cup triumph (Pic: Kyle Burgess)

Sandy is known for his work with the band Cornfield Chase recorded the new song at home and at EFR Studios in Kirkcaldy with Martyn on bass and backing vocals from folk singer Fiona Forbes.

First aired at half time at the Raith Rovers home game Vs Morton it already has been attracting local radio airplay. The rousing singalong names then manager Jimmy Nicholl as well as the legendary Jim Baxter who started his senior career at Starks Park.

Reminiscing Raith hosted by club historian John Greer takes place on a Thursday every two weeks from 11am-1pm at Stark's Park either in the Raith Suite or in the 200 Club Community Lounge. Admission is free to attend and everyone in attendance receives tea, coffee, soup and sandwiches.