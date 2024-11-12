More than £137.2 million has been paid in support to people in Fife, new figures show.

The Scottish Government said benefits spend increased by £93.5 million offering vital assistance to residents compared to last financial year

The Scottish Government provided people in the Kingdom with over £137.2 million in support across 14 benefits in the financial year between April 1, 2023 to March 31 this year, as outlined in analysis published today alongside Social Security Scotland’s annual report and accounts.

The total forms part of the £1.9 billion in direct payments throughout Scotland. The 14 payments, seven of which are not available anywhere else in the UK, provide essential support while people deal with the ongoing cost-of-living crisis.

Other achievements outlined in the report include the Winter Heating Payment, which was paid to 400,000 people by February this year, and the launch of Carer Support Payment, which replaces Carer’s Allowance from the Department for Work and Pensions. Scottish Child Payment was supporting over 329,000 children and young people at the end of March 2024.

Eligible people who get benefits include carers, disabled people and families, pensioners, young people starting jobs and people who need help paying for a funeral.

Social Security Scotland delivered payments worth £463 million to help families on low incomes with their living costs through five family payments, which includes Best Start Foods, the three Best Start Grants and Scottish Child Payment.

The results of the organisation’s annual client survey have also been published, showing that 90% of people who responded and received a benefit payment from Social Security Scotland say their overall experience was ‘very good’ or ‘good’. A further 89% said they were treated with kindness.

Shirley-Anne Somerville, MSP for Dunfermline and Cabinet Secretary for Social Justice, welcomed the report’s data.

She said: “We are committed to tackling poverty and supporting people throughout Scotland. At a time when families are struggling with the ongoing cost-of-living crisis we have been delivering 14 benefits, seven of which are only available in Scotland.

“Winter Heating Payment is a reliable annual payment to people on low incomes in Scotland, including pensioners receiving Pension Credit. We continue to offer vital support to families through our five family payments, including Scottish Child Payment, which was helping support more than 329,000 children and young people by the end of 2023-24.

“We are focused on ensuring people get the money they are entitled to and that we deliver these payments while treating people with dignity, fairness and respect.”

David Wallace, Social Security Scotland chief executive, added: ”While our service has continued to expand significantly, our clients remain at the heart of everything we do.

“We have focused on delivering new payments to people across Scotland including Carer Support Payment, while ensuring we give our clients an improved experience. This year, we have reduced call waiting and processing times and made it easier for people to submit supporting information for disability benefit applications.

“As the number of people we serve grows, I am delighted we have maintained high client satisfaction rates with our annual Client Survey showing 90% of people who received a payment from us saying their overall experience was ‘very good’ or ‘good’.”