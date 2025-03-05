How pioneering CuparNow initiative is breaking the mould again ...

A pioneering project in Cupar is marking its fifth anniversary by taking the next step in its journey.

CuparNow launched in 2019 to become the world’s first 'digital improvement district' and has since built a combined digital audience that is more than tenfold the historic market town’s population.

Now it is set to move away from a levy on businesses to a unique subscription model that will broaden its market appeal and delivery.

CuparNow came out of the Scottish Government’s Digital Towns’ Programme and was delivered by Destination Digital and supported by by the town's business association.

It was designed to move beyond the model of creating BIDs - business improvement districts - which sprang up in many Scottish towns, including Kirkcaldy, but which relied on a levy paid by businesses within the catchment area.

Destination Digital got funding to run the pilot on the understanding that, if it resulted in a successful ballot of businesses, it would deliver the first five year term via an improvement district levy that would apply to non-domestic rateable properties - for the vast majority that was just £100 a year.

CuparNow has since built an engaged digital audience of more than 130,000 people, has posted over 15,000 pieces of content across its core social media channels, and in the last month alone, its Facebook page – followed by 36% of the town’s population – has had more than 250,000 views.

Jim Hair, Chair of ABCD, the town’s business association, said:“CuparNow set out to support businesses and, in doing so, was enabled to deliver significant community benefit, not just in Cupar but right across the town’s large rural catchment.

“That work was transformational and now we are delighted to support the next step in the journey – moving away from a levy on businesses to a unique subscription model that will broaden CuparNow’s market appeal and delivery.”

CuparNow is now inviting subscriptions from businesses, organisations and community groups.

Bill Harvey, director, Destination Digital, explained the move away from the ‘improvement district’ model: “There are many flaws that we and others have highlighted over the years - from its costly and laborious legislative process to the fact that all the financial burden is borne by local non-domestic rate payers.

“In challenging economic times, it is only right that we look beyond such an inflexible and what some deem as unfair model. Our exponential growth and success in Cupar - buoyed by the support of many collaborative partners - has allowed us to do just that.”

The initiative has the backing of local politicians and key figures.

Wendy Chamberlain MP and Willie Rennie MSP, have both endorsed the move. In a joint statement, they said: “We have heard from Cupar businesses and organisations the clear benefit they have received from the work of CuparNow, the creative way in which they work and the global reach they have achieved. The opportunity to sign up directly as we move beyond the Digital Improvement District will be one that is a direct benefit to business and organisations and we would encourage everyone to explore this opportunity to sign up to CuparNow’s continued work.”

Tony Miklinski, chair of town’s Development Trust, said CuparNow was “a crucial and respected player in the town.” He added: “Its ‘community first’ approach has enabled us to deliver all manner of projects – from highlighting Cupar as a centre for our area’s food and drink to being instrumental in triggering substantial matched funding for a TV commercial seen by close to half a million viewers.

“It is hardworking, open and effective agents for positive change in our community. The Trust is delighted to be among the first to subscribe to their ongoing support.”

The crowdfunding page can be found via https://bit.ly/CuparNow-Crowdfunder.