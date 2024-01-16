How pub and ska bands are creating a vibrant live music scene in Kirkcaldy

Collaboration and finding a niche in the market are two reasons why the Kirkcaldy music scene is flourishing according to a local promoter.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Over The Bridge Events has already booked up much of its events until summer and has carved out its own niche in the Lang Toun scene, bringing punk and ska bands to local audiences at the Windsor Hotel.

It is one of a number of venues staging regular gigs – from the Kings Theatre to pubs, hotels and even the Couple of Mugs’ cafe in the Olympias Arcade – and that variety might just be why the promoter has found success amongst a music scene which is on the rise in Fife.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesperson for Over The Bridge Events said: “Kirkcaldy’s music scene has grown massively over the years, compared to when we first started.”Each venue seems to have its own wee thing. The Duchess is mainly tributes and covers and the Harbour Bar is more acoustic.”

The promoter puts on a number of gigs for charity, including Specialized Scotland 2 in aid of Big Fat Panda's Andrew Laidlaw Memorial (Pic: Over the Bridge Events)

There is an atmosphere of collaboration between promoters in the town, with each ensuring that they aren’t stepping on each other's toes.

The spokesperson continued: “We work well with the Kings [Theatre]. We actually have regular contact, making sure that we're not colliding with each other’s shows. We don't want anything that's happening to affect us and vice versa.”

Over The Bridge was formed following the ill-fated Big Stooshie Festival held in Giffordtown 2012 which featured Glasvegas in a weekend-long line-up of acts. Future members of Over The Bridge ran the Kingdom FM tent for the weekend with a focus on local bands, something which they said was the original intention for the event.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, following conversations with Asif Hussain, owner of the Windsor Hotel, it was able to secure the bar’s hall to promote its gigs. In the following years, the organisation has had a strong focus on raising money for charities around the country, with thousands raised thanks to gig put on at the Windsor.

The Kidz Rock shows are a chance for the next generation to take to the stage in Kirkcaldy (Pic: Over The Bridge Event)

The spokesperson said: “Anybody who wants to raise funds for a cause, all they need to do is send us a message. We’ll speak to the bands and we’ll put it on for them.”

The promoter is keen to thank all those who have helped the promotion flourish over the years.

They said: “The amount of help we get to make this possible is unbelievable. We couldn’t do it without the support we get from the Fife Free Press, the Letty Rock show on K107 - she’s absolutely amazing - Asif at the Windsor Hotel, and the staff there. Our photographers as well, they all do it for nothing for us.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad