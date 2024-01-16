How pub and ska bands are creating a vibrant live music scene in Kirkcaldy
Over The Bridge Events has already booked up much of its events until summer and has carved out its own niche in the Lang Toun scene, bringing punk and ska bands to local audiences at the Windsor Hotel.
It is one of a number of venues staging regular gigs – from the Kings Theatre to pubs, hotels and even the Couple of Mugs’ cafe in the Olympias Arcade – and that variety might just be why the promoter has found success amongst a music scene which is on the rise in Fife.
A spokesperson for Over The Bridge Events said: “Kirkcaldy’s music scene has grown massively over the years, compared to when we first started.”Each venue seems to have its own wee thing. The Duchess is mainly tributes and covers and the Harbour Bar is more acoustic.”
There is an atmosphere of collaboration between promoters in the town, with each ensuring that they aren’t stepping on each other's toes.
The spokesperson continued: “We work well with the Kings [Theatre]. We actually have regular contact, making sure that we're not colliding with each other’s shows. We don't want anything that's happening to affect us and vice versa.”
Over The Bridge was formed following the ill-fated Big Stooshie Festival held in Giffordtown 2012 which featured Glasvegas in a weekend-long line-up of acts. Future members of Over The Bridge ran the Kingdom FM tent for the weekend with a focus on local bands, something which they said was the original intention for the event.
However, following conversations with Asif Hussain, owner of the Windsor Hotel, it was able to secure the bar’s hall to promote its gigs. In the following years, the organisation has had a strong focus on raising money for charities around the country, with thousands raised thanks to gig put on at the Windsor.
The spokesperson said: “Anybody who wants to raise funds for a cause, all they need to do is send us a message. We’ll speak to the bands and we’ll put it on for them.”
The promoter is keen to thank all those who have helped the promotion flourish over the years.
They said: “The amount of help we get to make this possible is unbelievable. We couldn’t do it without the support we get from the Fife Free Press, the Letty Rock show on K107 - she’s absolutely amazing - Asif at the Windsor Hotel, and the staff there. Our photographers as well, they all do it for nothing for us.”
Over The Bridge is set to have a packed line-up in 2024, with shows scheduled right up until August. One of the highlights of the coming run of shows is set to be Fife Punkfest, which will take place over the weekend of June 28-29 at the Windsor. It will see punk bands from across the UK come to the Lang Toun. The promoter is also giving the next generation of musicians a rare opportunity to take to the stage with its third Kidz Rock show. The show gives bands and solo artists under the age of 19 the chance to perform at the Windsor in front of an audience.