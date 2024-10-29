Solar panels on the roof of a Kirkcaldy school could save Fife Council £250,000 over the next six years.

The local authority was recently granted planning permission to install a 50kW rooftop solar system on Balwearie High School's games hall roof to help with energy costs. It is the third school in Fife to add solar panels.

Raymond Johnston, service manager in property services, said: “Balwearie has been identified for solar panels because the size of the school means that it uses a lot of electricity, and the building's roof is suitable for them. The proposed system size is 50kW and will help reduce the school’s electricity bill. We estimate that the payback period for the project will be around six years, and it is estimated that we'll save around £250k in running costs.”

Mr Johnston said Balwearie is the third school in Fife to move towards renewable energy.

Balwearie High School, Kirkcaldy (Pic: Fife Free Press)

"We've recently completed a smaller system at Kings Road Primary School in Rosyth and we're working on finalising designs for a proposed installation at Bell Baxter High School,” he explained.

The panels will be installed on the roof of the community use games hall, which is home to many local groups and teams.

According to planning papers, the roof has been verified by a structural engineer and is capable of bearing the solar panels.

Planners said the solar panels comply with all local and national policies, and approved the proposals. The council now has permission to move forward with the Balwearie project within the next three years.