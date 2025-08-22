How spending just £1 per week more with local businesses can net £19m in Fife

An extra £19.2m could be driven directly into Fife’s economy if everyone in the region spent just £1-a-week more with local businesses.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The significant financial difference that can be made - safeguarding the future of businesses and protecting jobs - has been highlighted as part of Scotland Loves Local Week, which runs until August 30.

Businesses and organisations across the region are championing the transformational impact of choosing local as part of a series of events, themed on People Make Places.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cowdenbeath businessman and hot sauce maker Ewan MacKenzie, owner of Something Different and dubbed the ‘The Red Hot Chilli Fifer’ due to his fiery creations, has customers from all over the world eager to sample his sauces, but local support is still of critical importance.

Ewan MacKenzie, owner of Something Different in Cowdenbeath pictured with Councillor Altany Craik, Fife Council (Pic: Submitted)

“I have a lot of regular customers and I am constantly trying new ideas, putting together new combinations to see what works and what doesn’t,” he said. “As a business owner I am always thinking of new ways to promote the business and reach new people, but it’s so important that local people support local businesses. I’ve been saying for years - use us or lose us.”

Also getting behind the rallying cry to choose local is Mariela Dominguez-Leandro, owner of sustainable living store Ostara in St Andrews.

She said: “Local businesses enrich the town and make it vibrant - we give towns their character. St Andrews has its own unique style and small businesses like Ostara contribute to that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We try to appeal to as wide an audience as possible, but we are lucky as our customers are very loyal and have supported us on our journey over the years to become a sustainable shop. We are always grateful for local support and try to provide a tailored experience to every customer.”

Councillor Altany Craik, spokesperson for finance, economy and strategic planning at Fife Council said: “Scotland Loves Local Week is a great opportunity and important reminder to come out and support your local High Streets.

“It is an opportunity to spend with local businesses, supporting the people who run them and keeping that money locked into local economies.”

The call to think local first is championed by Scotland’s Towns Partnership (STP) - the organisation behind Scotland Loves Local - with support from the Scottish Government.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

STP has calculated that, if every person in Scotland were to spend just £1 more per week with local businesses in their area, an additional £282.7m would be generated annually.

Kimberley Guthrie, STP chief officer, said: “The reality is that £5.9m is the tip of the iceberg of what can be achieved for Fife. If £1 more every week can make a transformational impact to the people who make our places, just imagine what is truly possible by choosing local even more.

“Money stays local for longer when you spend with local businesses.The multiplier effect is massive. These businesses spend with other businesses, who employ other local people, who then spend with other local businesses. Every penny spent is an investment in the future of the region.