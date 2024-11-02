A Kirkcaldy based charity has launched its annual Christmas fundraiser which also lights up a landmark building in town.

LinkLiving’s festive initiative invites businesses and individuals to ‘Sponsor A Sparkle’ - giant LED stars which hang on the outside of its headquarters at West Bridge Mill. A total of 36 stars are available.

They will be switched on at a special event on Thursday, November 28 and bring some festive cheer to the area.

Sarah Smith, chief executive, said: “By sponsoring a star or donating to our celebration star, your kindness will shine bright and help to ensure that LinkLiving is able to continue to offer vital support for people across Fife and beyond who need it the most.

Sarah Smith, chief executive of Link Living, based in Kirkcaldy (Pic: Submitted)

“I am continually touched by people’s generosity in supporting this vital campaign, and by doing so ensuring that LinkLiving can go on making a positive difference to people and communities”.

To find out more or visit https://www.linkliving.org.uk/sparkle

Sponsorship opportunities go from £500 for a small star - which could help pay for a month of refreshments at one of LinkLiving’s social cafes for older people who have become isolated - tp £1000 which can support one young person struggling with their mental health due to trauma and disadvantage through the 16-week Steps to Resilience programme.

LinkLiving is a health and wellbeing charity that provides specialist support to help people of all ages who have experienced really difficult times. Its approach focuses on the belief that people can be supported to turn negative life experiences into positive skills which enables them to have the best life possible.

Its work includes supporting people with mental health challenges, homelessness prevention, improving independent living skills, social inclusion, employability skills, and specialist young people support.