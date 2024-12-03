How ‘staggering generosity’ has helped St Andrews tackle storm damage at historic harbour

St Andreans have been praised for their “staggering generosity” to help repair the town’s historic harbour.

St Andrews Harbour Trust is progressing with work to tackle the storm damage and safeguard the medieval pier on the back of a £360,000 grant from the Scottish Government Marine Directorate. The work includes the repair and restoration of the breach in the seawall of the long, main pier, where a V-shaped section subsided, the capping stones blew off and the walkway was damaged.

Repairs are likely to take around six months, subject to future weather conditions, tides and any additional associated damage, and it is hoped that the main pier will re-open to visitors and tourists next year.

Over the last year, the trust has also received considerable funding from local organisations and trusts, including £55,000 from Fife Environment Trust. Grants have also been provided by Iona Stephen, Charities Aid Foundation, The Hamish Foundation, Lodge St Andrews No 25 and St Andrews Ball. As a result, £422,194 of the target of £750,000 for the long pier repairs has been secured.

The historic harbour suffered significant storm damage (Pic: Fife Free Press)

Meanwhile, £2million is required to repair the NW Slip and Pier Landfall, with £18,700 generated through the Trust’s JustGiving and GoFundMe pages. An additional £15,000 was donated by St Andrews Pilgrim Foundation with £10,000 grants awarded by The Kinburn Charitable Trust, St Andrews Heritage Fund and St Andrews Community Trust, respectively. Other donations were provided by The Fellowship of St Andrews and the University of St Andrews Community Fund. To make a donation, visit https://www.standrewsharbourtrust.org/

Ken Sweeney, trust chairman, said: “In November 2023, our mediaeval harbour suffered the most devastating damage, adversely affecting the livelihoods of our local fishing community and the town more widely.

“Since then, as well as ensuring the harbour remains operational as a vital commercial hub, Trustees have been working tirelessly to secure the necessary funds for repairs. These repairs are crucial to future-proofing the harbour and safeguarding this important national asset for generations to come.

“It has been amazing to see the staggering generosity of our town, from individual donations from townsfolk to overseas University alumni who carry fond memories of the ‘Pier Walk’, alongside countless businesses, trusts, other organisations and charities. We are extremely grateful for every pound that has been donated.

“Of course, if we are to fully complete these repairs, our fundraising efforts must continue, and we would continue to welcome donations in the weeks and months ahead so we can fully restore the harbour to its former glory and, crucially, protect it from any future damage.”