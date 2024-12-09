How ‘Supper At The Sally’ is expanding in Fife town thanks to £2000 donation

A community initiative that provides a place for people to enjoy a warm meal together is set to scale up its operations this winter.

Burntisland Community Suppers has received a donation of £2000 from GoFibre to ensure it runs though until March 2025.

Formerly known as Supper at the Sally, the project provides hot meals and a community space for up to 40 local people of all ages. This year, the charity aims to provide the suppers for longer, employing a qualified chef for the first time and continuing to help combat social isolation, build community connections, and help with cost of living challenges.

As a volunteer-driven project, Burntisland Community Suppers also provides opportunities for upskilling, training, and personal development for those willing to contribute their time. The charity has multiple young volunteers who are contributing these volunteering hours towards their Saltire Awards in recognition of their achievements and invaluable contributions.

Operating on a pay-what-you-can basis, the service runs on Saturdays at the Salvation Army Hall in Burntisland from 5:00m until 6.30pm. and it is supported by enthusiastic volunteers working together with local businesses who provide discounted items.

Jane Searles, volunteer, said: “We are very grateful for the support from GoFibre, which will help provide food for three suppers for up to forty people over the next few months. This help comes at the perfect time, allowing us to expand what we do and reach more people which is so important, particularly in colder months and around the Christmas season when isolation can be a big problem.

“We really appreciate all the help, support and enthusiasm from our volunteers and local community.”

Neil Conaghan, chief executive at GoFibre, said: “Supporting local people and giving back to communities is at the heart of what we do. On a personal level, the generosity and commitment of the amazing group of volunteers behind Burntisland Community Suppers inspires me and I know everyone at GoFibre is proud that we can contribute to the expansion of the service, benefitting more local people at such an important time of the year.”

For more information on getting involved in the Burntisland Community Suppers initiative, email [email protected] or on 07900 175403.