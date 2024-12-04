How the smallest panto in Scotland has created a great new tradition in Kirkcaldy

With ‘sold out’ signs posted above a host of performances, and Scottish Television in town to film rehearsals, there’s a real buzz ahead of the opening night of panto at Kirkcaldy’s Kings Theatre.

In four short years, it has created a whole new tradition in the Lang Toun, and built up an audience that packs the small venue every single night - and all with a cast of just five.

Scotland’s wee-est panto is, arguably, one of the very best, and it begins a packed festive run on Thursday (December 5) which continues until January 11.

And the team behind ‘Ya Wee Dickie McWhittington’ are confident they have raised the bar on 2023’s smash hit ‘Ye Wee Beauty And The Beastie’

In rehearsal for Ya Wee Dickie McWhittington (Pics; Submitted)

Jonathon Stone, director said: “Last year was a huge success but we didn’t want to rest on our laurels. We wanted to keep all the elements of the show people loved and then take it to the next level.”

‘Ya Wee Beauty’ chimed with local audiences as it captured the spirit of the Lang Toun and also what it has lost over decades.

Jonathan said: “If last year was a lament to Kirkcaldy, this year is an anthem - rise up!”

Written by Mark McDonnell, who also plays Captain Oddy, it tells the story of the theft of Kirkcaldy’s famous red heart and the determined bid to get it back.

“It’s more of an adventure story,” he said. “We’ve done fairies and woodlands, and now we’re keeping it fresh and interesting.”

The five-strong cast also includes Billy Mack as Dame Billy Dysart, Sarah Brown Cooper is Alice - she has also done all the choreography - Robin MacKenzie is Ya Wee Dickie and Kirsty Strachan goes from baddie to goodie as the Wee FG. Ticket and show time info is here.

While they do everything on stage - even changing the scenery - the panto team extends to an equally small support team of Graham ‘Skoti’ Scott, Lewis Vaughan, Stephen Roberts and Lynn Buys who are all very much at the heart of the show.

Jonathan said: “I have never known a more unique bond between a team.” Mark added: “It is extraordinary, and doesn’t happen anywhere else. It is hugely rewarding - we are all invested in this show. There is real ownership.”

This year’s sets are the most ambitious yet, and the room looks astonishing - from the very second you step inside it has a real ‘wow’ factor.

Said Jonathon: “We have raised the bar again. There are more projections, an this is the biggest set we have ever done. It is amazing what you can achieve in such a small space, and that is down to everyone on the team.

“The whole team is now a family, and that is hugely infectious and fun. We started this from nothing and over four years have built up a whole new panto tradition in Kirkcaldy. To become part of the community in short period of time is an incredible achievement.”

The venue has been home to the panto team for the past few weeks as they fine tune everything in rehearsal.

“There is so much to cram in,” said Mark. “For this show with a cast of five there is no time to pause - if you’re not learning a song, you’re working on a dance routine or doing something else. You do everything.

“And this year’s panto has a different feel. It feels more optimistic - a rallying call to Kirkcaldy. We can do this!”

That spirit also runs through the panto as the cast make use of the entire room, with entrances and exits into the bar and foyer, bringing the show as close as possible to the audience.

“It’s different because it is a small space, and it can be as personal and as intimate as you like. We are among the audience. My first entrance is through the door from the bar. It is such fun!” As the writer he will also tweak the script as the show evolves, fine tuning a line as they gauge audiences’ responses.

“You start with your traditional story but then bring something new to it. You want to keep it fresh,” he said. “I worked with Billy in panto at the Adam Smith in 2013 and now here, so I can write for him - I know how it will sound.

“One week in and it’ll start changing. The first night there is so much to do technically, and you want it all settled in during those first couple of shows. We get to draw breath on Sunday - our first day off!