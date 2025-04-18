How to follow Forth Bridges Trail with new direction signposts

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

New directional visitor signs for the Forth Bridges Trail have been unveiled to mark World Heritage Day.

The trail, which showcases the iconic landmarks and the distinctive historic communities of North and South Queensferry, has new directional fingerpost signs in place to help visitors navigate the route.

The Forth Bridges Trail is a five-mile circular route bringing together 24 points of interest in North and South Queensferry and along the Forth Road Bridge offering historical facts, local tales and folklore and panoramic views of the three Bridges and the Firth of Forth.

They will help visitors find their way between the more detailed interpretation panels on the trail which, from North Queensferry station, descends into the village leading between points of interest such as the small Lightower on Town Pier, Battery Point Picnic Area and the views from Railway Pier. It then crosses the Forth Road Bridge on the dedicated pedestrian and cycle ways.

Forth Bridges Trail at Hawes Pier South Queensferry (Pic: Fife Council)

The trail continues from the Forth Bridges Viewpoint at the south end of the bridge in South Queensferry, down towards Port Edgar Marina and then back along the historic High Street, passing The Binks, the Harbour, and Museum along to Hawes Pier and onwards to Dalmeny Station.

Developed by the Forth Bridges Tourism Group, it was designed to encourage visitors to explore the area further, on both sides of the Forth, and support the area’s year-round tourism businesses which include boat trips, outdoor activities, visitor attractions, cafes and restaurants, independent retailers and accommodation providers.

Councillor Altany Craik, Fife Council spokesperson for finance, economy and strategic planning, said: “We are delighted to mark World Heritage Day by adding new signs on the Forth Bridges Trail. Visitors can now more easily find all the points of interest along the Trail which showcases the long and rich history in the communities around our magnificent bridges.”

Lord Provost Robert Aldridge, Scotland’s High Admiral of the Firth of Forth, said: “The new trail signs will make it even easier to explore both sides of the Forth on foot or by bike, making use of the public transport options to connect with the wonderful views, outdoor activities and excellent hospitality options.”