How veterans’ charity helped Fife woman’s bid to help husband after catastrophic brain injury

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A woman from Cupar has spoken of the support she got from veterans’ charity Help for Heroes after her husband suffered ended up in hospital with a catastrophic brain injury, after experiencing four strokes within a six-week period.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Adrian Paxton served in the Royal Navy for 25 years, was left unable to walk or talk and was in hospital for 18 months.

Elaine, 57, had been struggling to get any support for herself and her husband after he was was rushed into hospital in January 2022, but she believed that with determination and the right care, he could continue to make improvements. She desperately wanted to get Adrian home, but was told by health and social care services that was impossible and that he’d have to go into a care home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Help For Heroes stepped into help with his rehabilitation, but Elaine admitted she hadn’t thought about contacting the charity, believing its focus was on sports activities for veterans who had been injured in service.

Adrian and Elaine Paxton (Pic: Submitted)

She explained, “I was feeling absolutely exhausted with the strain of battling to get Adrian home, but still having to manage a full-time job. I felt that everyone had given up on us and didn’t believe me when I said that Adrian still had a life to live and didn’t need to be in a care home.” Elaine met Jane Thomson, who is the Help for Heroes veteran clinical advisor for Scotland, at a local veterans’ breakfast club, and her story simply poured out in conversation.

“When she said that she could help us, I didn’t believe her at first,” said Elaine.

She had been told that she needed an OT assessment before she could get a discharge date for Adrian - but they couldn’t get a discharge date until he’d had an OT assessment. Through Help for Heroes, that assessment was carried out and the charity advised on adaptations that would be needed at home. It also suggested additional exercises to help with Adrian’s rehabilitation and is currently exploring other speech and language aids to help support him with his communication. More than that, they believed Elaine when she said that Adrian could make improvements.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “Jane believed me, but not only that, she delivered. She understood what I meant when I said that I wanted Adrian to still live a life and with their support we’re doing that. He can now walk using a frame and can eat solid food. In the summer we went on an adventure weekend in Aviemore organized by the Charity and Adrian got into a canoe; and with the help of an adaptive bike, he managed to peddle a short way around Loch. Being out in the fresh air and amongst other fellow veterans, encouraged him to try out new things and build confidence with his rehabilitation.” She added: “Adrian's life isn’t over because he's had a stroke - it's just going down a different path and Help for Heroes has been there to help him find the right path. I’d say to any veterans who are struggling, whatever the challenge, get in touch and see what they can do to help you.”

Adrian on the water thanks to the support of Help For Heroes (Pic: submitted)

Elaine has attended a sleep management course through The Recovery College and has also had some counselling sessions delivered by Help for Heroes ‘Hidden Wound’ team.

> Help for Heroes supports veterans and their families, from any branch of the UK military – regulars or reserves – irrespective of length or place of service, and locally embedded civilians who worked under the command of UK Armed Forces. The charity remains at the side of veteran and their families who are struggling, providing life-changing support for as long as it takes.